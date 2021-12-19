State-run firms under union power ministry record 32,137 crore capex

"Even in the schemes for infrastructure development, the ministry has been making good progress. It has spent ₹1593.72 crore in IPDS, ₹1007.51crore in DDUGJY and ₹890 crore in Transmission Development schemes for North Eastern region. Hence besides the expenditure of ₹32137.37 crore by CPSEs, an additional amount of ₹3491.23 crore has been invested in infrastructure through development schemes of the ministry," the statement said.