State-run oil firms setting up PSA oxygen plants across India, says oil minister

“The plant is unique in nature and has a dual facility of filling cylinders as well as feeding hospital manifold. Capacity of this plant is 60 NM3/Hr and can give Oxygen with purity of up to 96%. This plant is one of its kinds in the entire Delhi NCR region, which can also fill 12 Jumbo Type-D Medical oxygen cylinders per hour through an oxygen compressor at 150 bar. Apart from providing medical oxygen support to the beds connected to hospital manifold through pipes, this plant can also provide oxygen in the empty Oxygen Cylinders," the statement said.

