To help meet the acute oxygen shortage in the country, state run oil firms are setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants at 93 locations, petroleum and natural gas ministry said on Sunday.

Also, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’ Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh will supply 10 tonne per day (TPD) of gaseous oxygen of 90% purity to the1000-bed temporary hospital being built by the state government for Covid-19 patients. In addition, state run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is procuring cryogenic containers for transporting liquid medical oxygen and has contracted nine such containers.

This comes in the backdrop of an acute oxygen availability crisis in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and medicines running out. The situation is alarming with the reported deaths of critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen in the national capital.

“The oil sector is currently diverting 965 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily. LMO in the range of 2500-3000 MT is being diverted daily to hospitals across the country by the steel sector to boost availability of medical-grade #Oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

India has an installed refining capacity of 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 23 refineries.

“The refineries and plants have maximised the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen by reducing their own demand of oxygen for industrial use," the ministry said in another tweet.

Given the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country, the government has directed all major ports to waive off all charges and give priority to oxygen and related consignments for berthing.

The government on Saturday also waived off basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three months, effective immediately. To step up production and availability and meet the rising demand of oxygen, the government has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and related equipment for three months.

