OPEN APP
Home >News >India >State-run oil firms to set up medical oxygen generation plants at 93 locations

To help meet the acute oxygen shortage in the country, state run oil firms are setting up Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants at 93 locations, petroleum and natural gas ministry said on Sunday.

Also, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’ Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh will supply 10 tonne per day (TPD) of gaseous oxygen of 90% purity to the1000-bed temporary hospital being built by the state government for Covid-19 patients. In addition, state run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is procuring cryogenic containers for transporting liquid medical oxygen and has contracted nine such containers.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

This comes in the backdrop of an acute oxygen availability crisis in the country amid a surge in covid infections, with hospital beds and medicines running out. The situation is alarming with the reported deaths of critically ill covid-19 patients due to low oxygen in the national capital.

“The oil sector is currently diverting 965 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen daily. LMO in the range of 2500-3000 MT is being diverted daily to hospitals across the country by the steel sector to boost availability of medical-grade #Oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients," petroleum and natural gas ministry said in a tweet on Sunday.

India has an installed refining capacity of 249.36 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from 23 refineries.

“The refineries and plants have maximised the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen by reducing their own demand of oxygen for industrial use," the ministry said in another tweet.

Given the acute shortage of medical oxygen in the country, the government has directed all major ports to waive off all charges and give priority to oxygen and related consignments for berthing.

The government on Saturday also waived off basic customs duty and health cess on imported oxygen and related equipment for three months, effective immediately. To step up production and availability and meet the rising demand of oxygen, the government has decided to grant full exemption from basic customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and related equipment for three months.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Karnataka reports over 34,000 new COVID cases in new highPremium Premium

Karnataka reports over 34,000 new Covid-19 cases in highest single-day spike

1 min read . 08:07 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh RawatPremium Premium

Uttarakhand imposes week-long curfew in 4 areas of Dehradun from Monday. Details here

2 min read . 08:05 PM IST
Sources said Air India plans to bring around 10,000 oxygen concentrators for private entities in the coming weeksPremium Premium

Air India to bring 600 oxygen concentrators from US in next 2 days

1 min read . 08:01 PM IST
People carry oxygen cylinders after refilling them in a factory, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in AhmedabadPremium Premium

Liquid oxygen not allowed for any non-medical purpose: Centre directs states

1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout