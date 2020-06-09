MUMBAI: The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown required state governments to activate their data and analytical resources in no time. Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Uttar Pradesh turned to SAS, a global analytics solutions provider, to work with their IT and healthcare departments to track the covid-19 graph. Noshin Kagalwalla, managing director for India, SAS, said the company placed covid-19 command centres ahead of the lockdown, which were used by these states to provide dashboards based on various analytical modelling to combat the virus transmission.

The company worked with IT and health departments of these states to source information and metrics on covid-19 hotspots, growth curve of infections and containment areas. Besides, it aided tracking hospital resource optimisation effectively. SAS had set up a global covid-19 command centre at the beginning of the year in anticipation of the requirement.

“The state governments reached out and started using the solutions by mid-March itself as they were preparing to control the outbreak in their regions. Of course, nothing happened overnight, the states provided us timely data during April-May to build analytic models in an iterative fashion. This allowed us to improve the analysis of the outbreak rapidly," Kagalwalla told Mint.

The states are also using SAS’ analytics solutions to estimate the number of beds or the size of intensive care unit (ICU) infrastructure and ventilators.

SAS simulates analytics and provides actionable insights to counter the current scenario. Through its analytical modelling, SAS predicts the expected surge in number of cases, deaths and delivers insights considering the lockdown percentages in the worst and best scenarios. States have used these insights to map the regions that should be first reopened for movement, manage their infrastructure and mitigate the risk of the virus spread.

In Mumbai, SAS is closely working with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) by offering analytical dashboards on food distribution across 26 wards in the city.

“MCGM was faced with the challenge to supply food to the needy at least thrice in a day. With the help of SAS Visual Analytics (VA) software, we assisted MCGM to track down over a lakh calls to gauge approximate requirements. They could now also analyse grievances and complaints and estimate areas or wards where the requirements were larger or could increase," said Kagalwalla.

