States adopting community surveillance to stop covid-19 spread

NEW DELHI : Aimed to find the coronavirus presence in general population and limit its further spread, various states are toying with the idea of community surveillance of the covid-19. Considering community surveillance as the best practise, Centre on Friday asked states to replicate a model adopted by Karnataka for covid-19 management which includes the comprehensive contact tracing of covid-19 positive cases and physical and phone-based household survey which covered more than 1.5 crore households.

With a view to identifying, protecting and treating high risk population like the elderly, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and those with Influenza like Illness (ILI)/ Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) on priority, Karnataka conducted the surveillance. The survey was carried out during May 2020 and covered 153 lakh households out of total 168 lakh total households. Polling Booth Level Officers (BLO) were engaged to collect necessary information by using a Health Survey App as well as a Web Application.

The data collected through the survey was complemented by the information already available with the Health Department for pregnant mothers and TB/HIV/Dialysis/Cancer patients. An outreach campaign through Apthamitra tele-consultation helpline (Call No. 14410) set up by the State Government, with support from NASSCOM, is being used to reach out to the households at risk through Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) and outbound calls.

A similar community surveillance approached has been adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the district magistrates to conduct health check-up of the inmates of Old Age Homes, Children's Homes and Women Shelter Homes and identify if any of them suffers from Corona. “Random testing should be conducted to assess actual position of the Covid-19 spread. As many as 70,000 community surveillance committees are functioning in rural and urban areas of the state. It is extremely important to get feedback of their works through regular communication," said Adityanath.

Recently Maharashtra government also implemented the community surveillance strategy to find the disease burden in its slum Dharavi in Mumbai.

Contact tracing is a critical component to contain the epidemic and ensure that the health infrastructure does not get overwhelmed. Karnataka has widened the definition of ‘Contact’ to include both the high risk as well as low risk contacts as defined by the centre.

“Karnataka has been able to curtail the spread of infection in the slums of big corporation areas through compulsory institutional quarantine of the contacts residing in slums or similar areas. It has also been made mandatory for all returnees and travellers coming to Karnataka to register on “Seva Sindhu" portal, which enables the State to follow them for the next few days when they are in home and institutional quarantine," said union health ministry in a statement.

Public health experts have said that strengthening surveillance, contact tracing and increasing testing are critical to containment of COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dedicated human resources for contact tracing and organized testing in low and high risk areas should be done as per guidelines.Increasing of teams for active search and isolation of suspects and reverse quarantine is crucial, said Dr Suneela Garg, director, department of community medicine, Maulana Azad Medical College.

“A stringent plan for cluster containment and microplan wherever feasible should be implemented. regular surveillance of ILIs and SARI illnesses to be implemented.The strategy has to be complemented with IEC and Risk communication," she said.





