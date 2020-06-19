States adopting community surveillance to stop covid-19 spread

A similar community surveillance approached has been adopted by the Uttar Pradesh government. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the district magistrates to conduct health check-up of the inmates of Old Age Homes, Children's Homes and Women Shelter Homes and identify if any of them suffers from Corona. “Random testing should be conducted to assess actual position of the Covid-19 spread. As many as 70,000 community surveillance committees are functioning in rural and urban areas of the state. It is extremely important to get feedback of their works through regular communication," said Adityanath.