States allocated 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Sadananda Gowda

"Additional 22.17 lac vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated to all states/UTs for the period 23rd to 30th May. Earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far," Gowda tweeted.
With a massive surge in coronavirus infections across the country, demand for Remdesivir has gone up manifold.
The government has already waived customs duty on Remdesivir, its raw materials and other components used to make the antiviral drug in order to help augment domestic availability and reduce the cost of the injection.