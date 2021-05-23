States allocated 98.87 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Sadananda Gowda

Gowda noted that 22.17 lakh vials of the drug, which is being used in the treatment of COVID-19, have been allocated to states for the period May 23 to May 30.

The government has allocated 98.87 lakh vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir to states and union territories so far, Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Sunday.

"Additional 22.17 lac vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated to all states/UTs for the period 23rd to 30th May. Earlier, 76.70 lacs vials of the drug were made to all states till May 23, thus total 98.87 lacs vials of #Remdesivir have been allocated across the country so far," Gowda tweeted.

With a massive surge in coronavirus infections across the country, demand for Remdesivir has gone up manifold.

On April 11, the Centre banned the export of the injection and its APIs till the situation improves.

Various drug companies have also cut the prices of Remdesivir injection following intervention of the government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

