NEW DELHI : State governments across the political spectrum have asked the Centre to expand the scope of the national rural jobs programme, as they try to accommodate millions of migrant workers returning from towns and cities amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Interestingly, states ruled by both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), as well as Opposition parties, have called upon the Union government to make the changes. According to ministers of various states, who sought anonymity, the demands include increasing the number of workdays under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), and expanding its scope by including several types of labour.

While the data on the number of migrants returning to states is still being calculated by respective state governments, the extent of the problem can be understood from the fact that the worst affected states, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, have seen over three million labourers returning home.

“We have been speaking to Union ministers and apprising them of the extent of the problem. Most people who have returned to their villages do not have a job and are short of cash. So, we have suggested to the Centre that there is a need to widen the scope of MGNREGS so that more people can be employed," said a senior cabinet minister in the Bihar government.

State governments have demanded that building roads, flyovers, bridges and rural housing should be included in the ambit of MGNREGS to help employ more people.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a Migration Commission and Labour Welfare Commission to help returnees find jobs. It has also directed district administrations to profile returning workers on the basis of their skills and work experience. The state has already profiled more than 200,000 migrant labourers who have returned.

“The state government under chief minister Yogi Adityanath has publicly announced that it would provide at least 2 million jobs to migrant labourers who are returning to their villages. We are trying to invite more companies to invest in the state; employment through MGNREGS would obviously play a big role in rural areas. So, the state government is trying to help migrant labourers restart their lives," said a cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government.

Meanwhile, the Congress government in Punjab led by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has demanded that MGNREGS funds could be used to provide part of the wages or lump sum aid to industrial workers during the lockdown period, in a suggestion to expand the scope of the scheme.

“Since MGNREGS is one of the key ways to provide support to labourers, we have demanded that farm operations be considered under the scheme for this fiscal year while traditionally they are not part of it. There is obviously distress among farmers and the labourers. We had encouraged many migrants to stay back and so expanding the scope of the scheme will take care of their livelihoods," a senior minister from Punjab said.

The Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had earlier suggested including direct cash transfers to those covered under MGNREGS and from unorganized sectors. “Since industrial activity is still slow, giving more jobs under MGNREGS in the current situation is the only way out," a senior Congress leader from the state said.

