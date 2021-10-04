“First, ‘vaccine passports’ have limitations, arising from uncertainties about how the nature and strength of vaccine-induced immunity would change over time. Second, despite being the world’s largest producer of covid-19 vaccines, India also faces the challenge of having the world’s second-largest population to vaccinate; it is estimated that roughly 20% of India’s eligible population has been fully vaccinated," said the ICMR. The country has administered over 91 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines so far.