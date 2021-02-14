States awarded more grants to compensate for higher incidence of cess: NK Singh

It’s a hypothetical question, but if it was not covid times first and foremost the resources available would have been significantly more. The impact of covid circumscribed our revenue outcomes in multiple ways and the resource envelop on the basis of which we did our planning naturally would have looked significantly different because assignment of the revenue deficit grants this time which is ₹2.94 trillion, I don’t know with much higher availability of revenues what those numbers would have turned out to be. So much higher revenue buoyancy would have given greater room for accommodation of revenue expenditure. We compressed the revenue deficit of the states rather stringently looking at the paucity of resources which were available. Second, we may have given an equal priority to education and health. This time the priority on health was really significantly higher. So it may have resulted in different prioritization of preferred expenditure patterns and expenditure outcomes. Third, the fiscal parameters that we would have given would have been more stringent. The room for flexibility that we have given to both the centre and states may have been more stringently considered by us if this stresses of life and livelihood were not so overpowering as it were during the pandemic times.