States begin preparation for mega Covid-19 vaccination drive. Take a look

As the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved two vaccines for Covid-19 -- Oxford's Covishield, which is being developed by the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- the state governments across the nation are waiting for instructions from the Central Government on when to start the vaccination drive.

As many as 30 crore frontline workers are expected to get the Covid-19 vaccine dose in the first phase.

The health officials of the state governments have said that in the second phase those above 50 years of age and with co-morbidities would be given a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

To prepare for the Covid vaccination drive, the health authorities have said that the data of frontline workers have been updated on the Central Government's portal.

Various task forces have been set up to implement the Central Government's guidelines on coronavirus vaccination.

Take a look at the level of preparedness ahead of the Covid vaccination drive across states:

Delhi

Work is underway in full swing to set up centres for coronavirus vaccination in Delhi with 500 such units to come up in the first phase, even as the storage facility is getting equipped with freezers to hold vaccines in a temperature range of 2-8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has welcomed the approval given for the emergency use of two vaccines and asserted that the city government was all set for the vaccination drive as soon as any vaccine arrives.

Maharashtra

As Maharashtra is set to roll out its coronavirus vaccination drive, the state government has trained 18,000 vaccinators and set up 4,200 centres and 3,145 cold chain systems to vaccinate over 3 crore population people in three phases till August this year.

Karnataka

A dry run was conducted in 5 districts across Karnataka on 2 January to train the healthcare warriors in administering the Covid-19 vaccine from this month-end or early February onwards.

Medical education minister of Karnataka, Dr K Sudhakar, has said that all corona warriors will be administered the vaccine in the first phase free of cost.

Rajasthan

As Rajasthan gears up for the Covid-19 vaccination drive, state health minister Raghu Sharma has said that the state is fully prepared to execute the exercise and ready in case of any adverse reaction.

Dry run of Covid vaccination was done on 19 centres in 7 districts of the state.

Punjab

As many as 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a vaccine against the novel coronavirus in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu has said on Sunday.

Principal Secretary (Health) Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers has already been uploaded on the CoWin portal -- an online platform for monitoring the delivery of the coronavirus vaccine.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has started a training programme for around 20,000 vaccinators to impart knowledge of handling coronavirus vaccines ahead of its rollout.

After training, these vaccinators who have earlier been involved in administering polio and BCG vaccines, will be responsible for giving vaccine to people.

Haryana

The Government of Haryana has prepared data of 1.9 lakh health care workers from both private and government sectors on the Co-WIN portal for successful implementation of vaccination drive, whenever the vaccine is made available in India.

Sharing details of the preparedness of a vaccine rollout, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Rajeev Arora said that the Department has already identified 1,800 vaccination session sites and more than 5,000 vaccinators have been mapped for the process of administering the vaccine.

Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has said that the Covid-19 vaccine in the state will be available close to the Hindu festival 'Makar Sankranti', which will be celebrated on 14 January.

The comments came amid the Centre holding a dry run for Covid-19 vaccines across the country ahead of its mega vaccination drive.

