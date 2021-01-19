States brace for vaccine costs as coffers run dry

“It’s a little worrying because you’ve got a situation where because of an increase in current expenditure, every state has cut back on capital expenditure. This problem is going to continue next year, which means the pace of infra creation is going to be seriously impacted. That has all kinds of implications, such as private investment also getting impacted because there is a crowding-in effect of public investment. So, in a situation like this, the states have borrowed more this year, so their interest bills are going to be higher next year," he said. A lot will also depend on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission (FFC), whose report is likely to be tabled by the government on 1 February, along with the Union Budget for FY22. “We don’t know what the Finance Commission will do. But what we do know is N.K. Singh (chairman of FFC) said in interviews that he has included a full chapter on healthcare. So, let’s hope that he has given specific grants for healthcare," Sen said.

