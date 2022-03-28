States can declare any religion, community minority: Centre tells Supreme Court

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre's affidavit was filed based on a plea by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay which said that as per the 2011 Census, Hindus were a minority in Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab
The Centre has told the Supreme Court of India that any religion or community, including Hindus, can declare themselves as a minority if they are lesser in numbers. In an affidavit, the Central government said that state governments have the power to declare communities as a minority.
The affidavit filed in the top court by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs said, "The state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the state."
For instance, Maharashtra declared Jews as a minority community in 2016and Karnataka notified Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Tulu, Lamani, Hindi, Konkani, and Gujrati languages as minority languages.
The Centre's affidavit was filed based on a plea by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay which said that as per the 2011 Census, Hindus were a minority in Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab.
Upadhyaya had requested that Hindus in the aforementioned states should be given minority status in accordance with the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in its 2002 TMA Pai Foundation ruling.
The plea had sought direction to the Centre to lay down guidelines for identification of minorities at the state level saying the Hindus are in minority in 10 states and are not able to avail the benefits of schemes meant for minorities.
The apex court in the TMA Pai case had said that for the purposes of Article 30 which deals with the rights of minorities to establish and administer educational institutions, religious and linguistic minorities have to be considered state-wise.
Under Section 2(c) of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 1992, the Centre had in 1993 notified five communities -- Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- as minorities.
The issue of identification of religious and linguistic minorities cannot be straight-jacketed and “religious and linguistic minorities are spread all over the country and are not related or restricted to any single state/UT of India. India is a country with very unique characteristics. A religious group that is in majority in one state may be in minority in another state," the Centre said.
