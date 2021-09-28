NEW DELHI : The government has reduced more than 22,000 compliances by 15 August, of which more than 22,000 were carried out by states, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.

Ministries and departments under the central government reviewed 2,003 compliances of which it simplified 1,409, digitized 412, did away with 123 that were redundant, and decriminalized 59.

DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said the government got a third-party assessment done, which found that almost 70,000 compliances of all ministries and state government procedures put together were unnecessary. “Many of our Acts pre-date Independence when they were made to control citizens without trusting them. So very simple things also got criminalized," Jain said. According to him, the government had to take a balanced view of the third-party assessment and it explored whether the processes flagged could be decriminalized and reconsidered in terms of civil penalties.

Jain said all the reforms were put in four different buckets: simplification, rationalization, digitization and decriminalization. “But this is not end of the journey. Now all of us should start looking at all the processes that we have still not looked at, and move forward with the same thought process keeping the citizens at the centre of all that we do," Jain added.

Some iconic reforms implemented by the Centre to ease compliance burden on citizens and businesses are: introduction of single-step online Aadhaar validation process for 18 services associated with driving licence and registration certificate; decriminalization of 46 penal provisions of the Companies Act and 12 offences under the limited liability partnership (LLP) Act, 2008; and single window clearances for new investors, reducing time required to start operations across businesses.

