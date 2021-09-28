States, Centre reduced over 22,000 compliances by 15 August

DPIIT secretary Anurag Jain said the government got a third-party assessment done, which found that almost 70,000 compliances of all ministries and state government procedures put together were unnecessary. “Many of our Acts pre-date Independence when they were made to control citizens without trusting them. So very simple things also got criminalized," Jain said. According to him, the government had to take a balanced view of the third-party assessment and it explored whether the processes flagged could be decriminalized and reconsidered in terms of civil penalties.