States close FY21 with borrowing 3% less than notified 8.24 tn

In FY21, 28 states and two Union Territories have cumulatively raised ₹7.98 lakh crore from markets which is 26% more than ₹6.35 lakh crore in FY20. However, this is ₹25,393 crore less than the borrowings of ₹8.24 lakh crore they planned to raise this fiscal, according to a note by Care Ratings. On an average, the states have drawn down 97% of the borrowings target in FY21.