States crack down as chaos threatens to dilute covid efforts

Days after the Union government gave the go-ahead for shops and liquor stores to open across the country, states have begun to impose a strict system as crowds threaten to upstage efforts to combat the covid-19 pandemic.

The move comes just a day after the country witnessed a swell of crowds lining up outside liquor stores, with district administrations and police shutting down establishments that failed to meet social distancing norms.

While the Union home ministry has permitted standalone shops to open across the country, except in non-containment zones, in Arunachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to allow the opening of shops on rotation in order to regulate crowds, officials said on Tuesday.

In the state capital of Itanagar, all shops on the right side of the National Highway 415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Those on the left will open on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, they said.

Likewise, in Assam's Kamrup district, in any market area or lane only one-third of the total shops will be opened in Kamrup metro district and one shop shall remain open for a maximum of two days in a week.

The opening of shops across the country has forced state governments to set up crowd management measures, with the Delhi government on Monday announcing a ‘special corona fee’ of 70% on the retail price of alcohol that will be applicable from Tuesday.

This comes as the first day of lockdown relaxation in Delhi saw long lines with customers breaking social distancing rules and a large number of people collecting outside liquor stores.

The Union home ministry relaxed the lockdown rules from Monday which allowed standalone shops, including those selling liquor and tobacco.

The Tamil Nadu government has allowed liquor shops to open in the state after 7 May from 10 am to 5 pm. Chennai will not be allowed to open liquor shops because of increasing Coronavirus cases in the city.

