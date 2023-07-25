States’ debt at record in FY231 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:56 PM IST
All states and Union territories have enacted their Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, which entitles state legislatures to monitor liabilities.
New Delhi: The total debt accumulated by state governments and Union territories reached a record high during financial year 2022-23 with states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Rajasthan, among others, registering a huge increase in their liabilities on an annual basis.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×