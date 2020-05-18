States displeased with Centre over conditions on borrowing

The government’s decision to raise borrowing limits for states for the current fiscal from 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5% has led to a clear political divide between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-and Opposition-ruled state governments over conditionalities.

State governments, under considerable financial stress because of the standstill in economic activity and shrinking revenues, have been demanding direct financial assistance and more autonomy to decide how to spend the money.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while announcing the fifth tranche of reform stimulus on Sunday, said the Centre’s move to increase borrowing powers will give states an extra ₹4.28 trillion. However, the increase in the borrowing limit would be linked to states introducing specific reforms, such as one-nation-one-ration-card, ease of doing business, power distribution, and urban local body revenues.

Opposition parties, including the Congress and Left parties, have alleged that the demands of state governments have not been met.

“The central government should have respected the appeal of chief ministers of states. This is an extraordinary crisis and, therefore, the response should have been extraordinary when it is less than ordinary. The Prime Minister should be more pragmatic and walk the talk," said senior Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma.

Kerala’s finance minister Thomas Isaac, who was one of the first to request a hike in the borrowing limit of states, welcomed the move but called the guidelines unfair. “The revenue loss for Kerala on account of covid-19 is around ₹39,000 crore and with the borrowing limit now raised to 5%, we will get about ₹18,087 crore. This is only half of our loss and hence the goods and services tax component for the states also should be given in full," said Issac.

The debt calculation should be made on the basis of the allocation made in the central budget and not on the current GSDP, which, according to him, will soon turn negative for both the state and the Centre.

“This is not fair as what’s given to states has to be repaid with interest. Certain guidelines imposed for this include ration cards, with which we have no issues. If the new norm of the public sector enterprises is a condition, then we will object to it. We also will oppose the power sector reforms. It’s unfortunate that the Centre is using covid times to engage in unwinding the PSEs. We expect the Centre will initiate a round of discussions with the states before this is implemented. Let us discuss this," he said.

Sitharaman said, “We completely recognise that like the Centre, the states are also experiencing a sharp decline in their revenues. Despite all this, we have consistently extended the support that is needed to be extended to the states, particularly as they are at the front end of fighting the covid pandemic."

Some states ruled by the BJP and its allies praised the move.

“Thanks to PM for raising FD limit from 3 to 5%. 0.50% is unconditional & rest 1.50% with some conditions. Bihar can borrow additional ₹3,230 crore unconditionally & another ₹9,692 crore with fulfilling some conditions," tweeted Sushil Modi, deputy chief minister of Bihar.

The governments of Uttar Prades and Karnataka also praised the Central move.

Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Sharan Poovanna from Bengaluru contributed to this story.

