States get 7,930-cr royalty from coal mining in Apr-Dec 2020

NEW DELHI : A total royalty of 7,930.61 crore was provided to states from coal mining during April-December 2020, Parliament was on Monday informed.

A royalty of 2,102.01 crore went to Jharkhand, followed by 1,575.73 crore to Chhattisgarh, 1,489.44 crore to Madhya Pradesh, and 1,165.48 crore to Odisha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

A total royalty of 12,962.92 crore was paid to states during 2019-20, 14,746.11 crore during 2018-19, 13,126.03 crore during 2017-18, 11,227.14 crore during 2016-17, and 10,736.7 crore during 2015-16, the minister said.

The 10 states that were provided royalty are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Royalty is a right to receive payment based on a percentage of the minerals or other products produced at a mine or of the revenues or profits generated from the sale of those minerals or other products at a mine.

