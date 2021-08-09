This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >States get ₹7,930-cr royalty from coal mining in Apr-Dec 2020
States get ₹7,930-cr royalty from coal mining in Apr-Dec 2020
1 min read.06:05 PM ISTPTI
NEW DELHI :
A total royalty of ₹7,930.61 crore was provided to states from coal mining during April-December 2020, Parliament was on Monday informed.
A royalty of ₹2,102.01 crore went to Jharkhand, followed by ₹1,575.73 crore to Chhattisgarh, ₹1,489.44 crore to Madhya Pradesh, and ₹1,165.48 crore to Odisha, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.
A total royalty of ₹12,962.92 crore was paid to states during 2019-20, ₹14,746.11 crore during 2018-19, ₹13,126.03 crore during 2017-18, ₹11,227.14 crore during 2016-17, and ₹10,736.7 crore during 2015-16, the minister said.
The 10 states that were provided royalty are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Meghalaya.
Royalty is a right to receive payment based on a percentage of the minerals or other products produced at a mine or of the revenues or profits generated from the sale of those minerals or other products at a mine.
