In order to avail additional borrowing space linked to Power sector reforms, the State government has to undertake a set of mandatory reforms and also meet stipulated performance benchmarks. The reforms to be carried out by the States are: Progressive assumption of responsibility for losses of public sector distribution companies (DISCOMs) by the State Government; Transparency in the reporting of financial affairs of power sector including payment of subsidies and recording of liabilities of Governments to DISCOMs and of DISCOMs to others; Timely rendition of financial and energy accounts and timely audit; Compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.