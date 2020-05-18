States get more powers to decide containment zones

NEW DELHI : The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre on Sunday gave greater powers to state governments to decide on the rules of the lockdown and to classify containment zones, a day before the start of the fourth phase of the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

“Under the new guidelines, states and Union territories will now delineate red, green and orange zones taking into consideration the parameters shared by the health ministry," said a government release on Sunday evening.

“The zones can be a district, or a municipal corporation/municipality or even smaller administrative units such as sub-divisions, as decided by the states and the Union territories," the release added.

This was one of the key demands of most state governments, which contended that the local administration is more aware of local factors and thus in a better position to make such decisions.

States had increasingly highlighted the need for factoring in local issues to decide the classification of zones as they were closely linked with restarting of economic activities.

Graphic: Naveen kumar Saini





These issues were raised by several chief ministers in a key meeting that took place with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

The chief ministers have over the past fortnight asked the central government to give state governments the authority to not only classify zones, including containment and buffer zones, but also decide upon the nature of its administrative unit, based on the guidelines of the Union health ministry.

Not only the opposition-ruled states but also most of the states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies had demanded that they should get the power to decide to start economic activities in green zones.

“There are several districts that are green zones and some kind of economic activity should be started in these areas. The Centre has agreed and it is important because earlier there was a nationwide lockdown that meant no economic activity but now states can decide on their own," said a cabinet minister from the Bihar government.

State governments feel that the relaxation to decide upon the administrative denominator of zones, particularly red zones, will help it better target both stringent restrictions in those areas and freeing up of more areas for economic activities.

A senior minister from an opposition-ruled state pointed out that if a district as big as 1,000 sq km is declared a red zone, no commercial activity could take place in the entire spread.

Late on Sunday night, cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with the chief secretaries of states to discuss the extension of the lockdown.

Fresh guidelines from states and zone classification were yet to be released till the time of printing.

Several state governments, including those of Telangana and Karnataka, are going to hold a meeting of their cabinet on Monday to iron out details of implementation of the guidelines.

A state government official from Kerala said the state will allow all bus services, including to other states, subject to certain conditions, and the existing curfew for general travel between 7pm and 7am will continue.

The Union government on Sunday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown, in line with views of the majority of state governments, till 31 May.

This is the fourth phase of extension of lockdown, which has allowed opening up of red zones to economic activities, though containment zones will continue to remain out of bounds to all non-essential movement.

Key powers that the states got on Sunday include deciding upon intra-state movement of vehicles and buses and the prohibition of activities other than that prescribed by the Centre in the various zones or imposition of restrictions.

So far, the country has recorded a total of more than 95,000 covid cases, with the death toll crossing 3,000.

anuja@livemint.com

