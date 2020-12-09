States get waiver from reform rider to borrow 1.07 trillion

New Delhi: State governments have collectively won the right to borrow ₹1.07 trillion this fiscal without having to meet the reform conditions specified earlier this year, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Reform obligations were waived off for states’ borrowings upto 0.5% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) as an incentive for them to settle the vexed GST compensation issue. All states and three union territories with legislative assemblies have now accepted the borrowing scheme the Centre proposed to help meet their GST shortfall.

Accordingly, they have so far been given ₹36,000 crores towards GST compensation, finance ministry said. This includes the ₹6,000 crore released in the sixth tranche. The incentive for joining this scheme—the amount of debt states are allowed to raise without reform obligation amounting to ₹1.07 trillion—is in addition to this, the ministry explained.

Since the waiver from reform obligation is for raising debt upto half percentage point of GSDP, large state economies like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat have benefited the most.

The ministry said that Maharashtra has been allowed to raise ₹15,394 crore this fiscal, ₹9,703 crore by Uttar Pradesh, ₹9,627 crore by Tamil Nadu, ₹9,018 by Karnataka and ₹8,704 crore by Gujarat.

One factor that prompted states to settle their differences with the Central government and bridge their GST revenue shortfall with the borrowing scheme proposed by the Centre is the low cost of funds.

The average interest rate for the ₹36,000 crore given to states so far towards GST compensation is 4.7106%. This would have been much more if states had attempted to borrow on their own, according to central government.

