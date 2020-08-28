Subscribe
States have the power to sub-classify reservation: SC
States have the power to sub-classify reservation: SC

1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Japnam Bindra

The ruling contradicts a 2004 judgement by another apex court bench

NEW DELHI : Upholding the value of positive discrimination, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday said sub-classifications within scheduled castes (SCs) and scheduled tribes (STs) for granting reservation is not unconstitutional.

The ruling contradicts a 2004 judgement by another apex court bench.

On 5 November 2004, a five-judge SC bench in the EV Chinnaiah versus Andhra Pradesh case, had observed that it was unconstitutional for state legislatures to create sub-categories of SCs and STs.

Considering that the 2004 verdict was also delivered by a five-judge bench, the court on Thursday said: “We cannot revisit E.V. Chinnaiah being bench of coordinate strength. We request the Hon’ble Chief Justice to place the matter before a bench comprising 7 Judges or more as considered appropriate."

The bench said since states have powers to grant reservations, they also have the power to further sub-classify the reservation list and decide the manner and quantum of reservation.

