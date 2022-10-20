States lag in installation of surveillance system to curb illegal mining: CAG report

NEW DELHI :States have shown a lackluster attitude towards installation of mining surveillance system for detection of illegal mining, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG)
In a report released on Thursday, CAG said that in the absence of the surveillance system instances of levy of penalty at rates lower than the royalty involved remained undetected.
“The states did not install a system of proper recording of details of illegal mining as evident from the fat that vital details like names of mineral detected, volume of mineral illegally mined and detected, amount of royalty involved, quantum of penalty levied were not captured in the offence reports," it said.
Titled ‘Compendium of Asset Accounts of Mineral And Energy Resources in State 2020-21’, the report said: “None of the states installed a separate MSS for detection of illegal mining of minor mineral as suggest by the GoI (Government of India) except for some states opting for drone technologies for monitoring illegalities on case to case basis."
The report further said that several states could not provide any data relating to illegal mining.
The mining surveillance system (MSS) is a satellite-based system developed by the Indian Bureau of Mines and the union ministry of mines.
According to the report, apart from the development of the surveillance mechanism for detection of illegal mining of major minerals, Centre has taken a number measures like amendment of the MMDR Act to provide for stringent penal measure, enable special courts in states, period reports on illegal mining from states. It said that state governments have been suggested to install similar MSS mechanism for controlling illegal mining of minor minerals.
The CAG report further highlighted that most of the states did not institute a system of ascertaining the stock of minor minerals including riverine resources. Similarly, the average sales prices of these minor mineral and riverine resources were not being monitored by the states, it added.
Further, the survey showed that most of the states have not prepared a comprehensive minerals map of the respective state.
“States may be encouraged to prepare the mineral maps as it would be the first step towards effective management of mineral resources."
Another major finding of the report was that states did not have a readily available database of district mineral foundations (DMF). Some states could not provide district wide DMF data even till the finalization of the state reports, it said.
“A number of major mineral bearing states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, did not have the figure of DMF realizable for the year 2020-2021."
Further, in cases where state government provided DMF realizable, there were gaps in DMF realized leading to shortage or non-realization of DMF like Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Punjab and Rajasthan.
