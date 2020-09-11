States may cut FY21 capex by 3 lakh crore due to GST shortfall: ICRA

"Given that borrowing limit set by the government acts as a soft constraint to the size of state governments' fiscal deficits, capital spending may have to be curtailed in aggregate by the states in FY21 by ₹1 lakh crore to ₹3.4 lakh crore in ICRA's assessment after taking into account the anticipated shortfalls in GST compensation and CTD despite the two options for additional borrowings put forth by the central government."