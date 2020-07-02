Coal minister Joshi had said that no state government except West Bengal opposed the government's move to open the coal sector for private companies. The Centre, Joshi said, does not want any confrontation with the states over the sale of mines. The minister also stressed the apprehensions of the Jharkhand government that investors may not turn up for the auction of mines, due to COVID-19, were "unfounded". He also said that Chhattisgarh expressed reservations about four blocks.