States move to assist stranded migrant workers amid livelihood threat

NEW DELHI : State governments are considering various options to help migrant labourers earn their livelihood, in the wake of the government partially lifting the lockdown to kickstart stalled economic activity, especially in rural areas.

States aim to increase the number of jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), especially for those who have returned to their villages after losing their jobs, even as cash is being directly transferred to the migrants to help them fulfil their immediate needs.

Labourers who were stranded at their accommodations within workplaces are also returning to work in increasing numbers since Monday following the relaxation of curbs. “The real problem when we talk about migrant labourers is that there is no authentic data either with the state governments or with the Union government about how many migrant labourers are there in the country and how many have managed to return to their villages because of the coronavirus pandemic," said a senior cabinet minister in the Bihar government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, requesting anonymity.

“As such, a lot is dependent on the ground reports that we are getting to understand the situation in villages. So far, our experience shows that there is a sense of fear in villages and labourers are scared to come out," said the minister. In Bihar, which is primarily an agriculture-dependent state, road and bridge construction has also been included under MGNREGS, he said.

Punjab, which has a large population dependent on agriculture, is also trying to devise new ways to restart economic activity. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has promised to provide 500,000 jobs for labourers who have returned to their villages in the last 45 days. In a meeting chaired by Adityanath on Sunday, it was decided that easy loans will be provided to self-help groups, especially for women. “The chief minister has been holding regular meetings to assess the situation related to the coronavirus spread. More economic activities have started in rural areas after 20 April. A committee has also been formed to suggest ways to create new jobs, besides exploring employment opportunities across industries, in the MSMEs segment," said a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, also requesting anonymity.

The central leadership of the Congress has also been talking to chief ministers of party-ruled states to find ways to help the migrants. “We are talking to the chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab, where there is a Congress government, to help migrants. The Punjab government had realized the problem early and had formed a strategy to work with panchayats to provide food and shelter to migrant farm labourers. The move helped the villagers convince many migrant labourers not to return to their home states," said a senior Congress leader in Delhi, who did not wish to be named.

In Chhattisgarh, the government led by CM Bhupesh Baghel has roped in the forest department to give jobs to people related to the sector, including the collection of tendu leaves, besides starting construction work and water conservation projects, among others.

