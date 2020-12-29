Subscribe
Home >News >India >States must actively support Health Min for Covid vaccination: Home Secy
States must actively support Health Min for Covid vaccination

States must actively support Health Min for Covid vaccination: Home Secy

1 min read . 06:33 AM IST ANI

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written a letter to chief secretaries of all states to instruct the concerned authorities for their active support to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment and vaccination of beneficiaries.

"The Governor of India has started preparations for administration and roll-out of vaccine for COVID-19. The National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) has recommended prioritisation of this vaccine during the initial phases to Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers, Persons aged 50 years and above and those below 50 years of age with comorbidities," the letter said.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

"States/UTs may instruct the concerned authorities for their active support to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in identification, preparation of database, vaccine delivery, storage, security, shipment and vaccination of beneficiaries," it added.

Bhalla said that there is a need for maintaining caution and strict surveillance keeping in view the fresh surge in cases globally and the emergence of a new variant of virus in the United Kingdom

"As you are aware, while the number of active cases is declining steadily for last two-three months, the overall situation appears optimistic. Strict vigil is also needed to be maintained to prevent any fresh surge in cases in wake of upcoming New year celebrations and ongoing winter season which are favourable for the spread of the virus. In this regard, appropriate measures may be taken," he said.

The Home Secretary said that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods including for cross land-border trade treaties with neighbouring countries. (ANI)

