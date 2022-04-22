States must provide land for NICDC projects on fast track: Goyal

States must provide land for NICDC projects on fast track: Goyal2 min read . 04:26 PM IST
- The NICDC was approved by the Centre in December 2020 to create 11 industrial corridors, with 32 projects to be developed in four phases by 2026-27
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said that state governments will have to take “ownership and responsibility" to provide land on a fast-track basis for projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corp. (NICDC), failing which the Centre will shut down projects and offer it to other areas.
NEW DELHI: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal has said that state governments will have to take “ownership and responsibility" to provide land on a fast-track basis for projects under the National Industrial Corridor Development Corp. (NICDC), failing which the Centre will shut down projects and offer it to other areas.
Goyal was speaking at the investor round table conference on National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Under NICDC, India aims to develop industrial nodes that are supported by multi-modal connectivity. The government aims to develop 11 industrial corridors in 18 states under the programme to boost domestic manufacturing in India.
Goyal was speaking at the investor round table conference on National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Under NICDC, India aims to develop industrial nodes that are supported by multi-modal connectivity. The government aims to develop 11 industrial corridors in 18 states under the programme to boost domestic manufacturing in India.
“States will also have to take ownership and responsibility to provide the lane on a fast track basis. Please convey to the states in absolutely no uncertain terms that this is a defined time period. Tell us what land you can acquire and give and freeze those projects. We cannot wait for years and years for the rest of the projects to come," Goyal said.
“States will also have to take ownership and responsibility to provide the lane on a fast track basis. Please convey to the states in absolutely no uncertain terms that this is a defined time period. Tell us what land you can acquire and give and freeze those projects. We cannot wait for years and years for the rest of the projects to come," Goyal said.
Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT. said that geopolitical situations are changing and global supply chains are getting realigned. In the next two to three years, this realigning of the supply chain will be complete, so the biggest opportunity for new investment is in India and the time is now.
Anurag Jain, Secretary, DPIIT. said that geopolitical situations are changing and global supply chains are getting realigned. In the next two to three years, this realigning of the supply chain will be complete, so the biggest opportunity for new investment is in India and the time is now.
“I'm sure all of you know that the four labour laws have already been passed by the parliament…We are waiting for the notification. We want every state to come on board…Meanwhile, the captains of the industry also have a role to play. You can push the state governments to pass the labour reforms quickly," Jain said.
“I'm sure all of you know that the four labour laws have already been passed by the parliament…We are waiting for the notification. We want every state to come on board…Meanwhile, the captains of the industry also have a role to play. You can push the state governments to pass the labour reforms quickly," Jain said.
The NICDC was approved by the Centre in December 2020 to create 11 industrial corridors, with 32 projects to be developed in four phases by 2026-27. A combined investment of ₹16,760 crore has been already done in four cities for the 173 allotted plots.
The NICDC was approved by the Centre in December 2020 to create 11 industrial corridors, with 32 projects to be developed in four phases by 2026-27. A combined investment of ₹16,760 crore has been already done in four cities for the 173 allotted plots.
Four ‘smart’ industrial cities are emerging at Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udhogpuri (MP) & Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida (UP).
Four ‘smart’ industrial cities are emerging at Dholera (Gujarat), Shendra Bidkin (Maharashtra), Vikram Udhogpuri (MP) & Integrated Industrial Township in Greater Noida (UP).