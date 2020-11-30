States need more legroom to raise development finance: Thomas Isaac





There is a need for greater legroom for states to raise development finance in new ways as raising taxes on petrol or diesel is not an option given that central taxes are already high on the auto fuel, Kerala finance minister Thomas Isaac said on Monday.

Isaac said at a virtual media interaction that with the adoption of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and giving up sovereignty on most of indirect taxes, states have limited scope for boosting revenue receipts other than expecting the economy to grow for which investments have to be stepped up.

The state finance minister’s emphasis on having a liberal regime for fund raising at the sub-national level comes at a time the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India questioning the rupee-denominated external borrowings of Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), the state’s primary agency for financing large and critical infrastructure projects. The CAG report is to be tabled in the state assembly.

The CAG has pointed out that some of the KIIFB borrowings were not just contingent liabilities, but direct liabilities and should be part of the state’s sovereign borrowing and not reporting as such was unconstitutional, the minister said. KIIFB issued rupee-denominated bonds abroad only with RBI clearance and even centre’s off budget borrowings are not regarded as unconstitutional, the minister said.

Isaac said that sovereign borrowing is legally distinct from borrowing by state entities like corporations with or without sovereign guarantees but the CAG’s report combines the two.

The minister said that the state’s strategy to boost economic growth is to step up investment without compromising upon transparency or putting undue, unpayable liability on the state government.

“If all state governments take up this course, investment in India can be raised practically to 40% of GDP, something which China achieved resulting in astronomical growth and world dominance. We are clear we want to raise our investments very substantially," the minister said. Off budget borrowing and public private partnerships are part of the strategy, the minister said.

For the state, raising taxes on petrol and diesel is not a viable option to raise revenue as the Centre has already raised additional excise duty and special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel earlier this year, leveraging the fall in oil prices in world markets.

“Because central government is doing that, states increasing tax on petrol will become very unpopular," said Isaac. “But an option is there. Perhaps the central government withdraws, then the state government can step in but that is all political and there will be serious objections." The minister also said that the state did not raise taxes on auto fuel when other states raised because it will be politically very unwise.

One of the biggest worries of states has been the loss of GST receipts during the pandemic induced national lockdown which led to serious differences within the federal tax body, the GST Council. The central government is borrowing ₹1.1 trillion in total this fiscal on behalf of states and is passing on the same to them to help meet the revenue gap attributable to adoption of GST. States were offered a second borrowing option that would cover the revenue impact of the pandemic too— ₹1.8 trillion cumulatively--but there were no takers as the terms were not equally attractive.

