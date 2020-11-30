States need more legroom to raise development finance: Thomas Isaac

One of the biggest worries of states has been the loss of GST receipts during the pandemic induced national lockdown which led to serious differences within the federal tax body, the GST Council. The central government is borrowing ₹1.1 trillion in total this fiscal on behalf of states and is passing on the same to them to help meet the revenue gap attributable to adoption of GST. States were offered a second borrowing option that would cover the revenue impact of the pandemic too— ₹1.8 trillion cumulatively--but there were no takers as the terms were not equally attractive.