States now wary of vaccine shortage

Arup Mitra, professor of economics at Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University, questioned the move to expand the vaccination criteria at a time of shortage. “Private sector, manipulators and people seeking monetary benefits will all combine to create complete chaos. It is quite likely that those who will be able to pay more will get access. The common man will have to wait longer. It will not be surprising if the quality of the vaccine may be compromised. Mismanagement of demand and supply is very much on the cards," said Mitra.