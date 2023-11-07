The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Punjab government to put an end to the practice of stubble burning in order to address the issue of air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The court noted that constant political disputes should not hinder necessary actions to combat the problem, ANI reported. “We want it (stubble burning) stopped. We don't know how you do it, it’s your job. But it must be stopped. Something has to be done immediately," Supreme Court to Punjab. Delhi NCR Live AQI

The apex court also directed the states of Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to stop stubble burning “forthwith".

The overall air quality of Delhi was recorded in the 'very poor' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 399 on Tuesday, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India.

Air quality at Delhi University was recorded at 461, while the airport at Terminal 3 noted an AQI of 433, Noida at 463, IIT Delhi at 416, and Gurugram at 369, as per SAFAR data at 7 a.m.

As reported by ANI, the Supreme Court made local SHO responsible for implementing the court’s direction on stubble burning under the supervision of DGPs and the Chief Secretary.

According to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in New Delhi, a record-high number of 4,160 farm fires were recorded in northern India on Sunday, marking the highest count for this season.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul while hearing about air pollution matter observed that while travelling through Punjab over the weekend he saw widespread fires on both sides of the road.

SC noted that a smog tower installed as per an earlier order is not working, and directs the government to ensure it is repaired.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had blamed the Centre for the closure of the smog tower. Rai said, “Central Government appointed Ashwani Kumar as the Chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC). Using his superpower, Ashwani Kumar violated the Supreme Court order and stopped the payment for the study of the smog tower. Following this, the agencies stopped the study and the smog tower was shut."

Furthermore, the apex court asked the Chief Secretaries of the States to have a meeting either physically or by Zoom on the pollution issue.

Earlier on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said that most stubble-burning is happening in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states, like, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and alleged that the BJP is maligning Punjab's image under a well-fabricated conspiracy.

While speaking to ANI, Cheema said, “The BJP is maligning Punjab's image under a well-fabricated conspiracy. In fact, most stubble-burning is happening in the states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which are ruled by them. First, they should take action against them."

(With inputs from ANI)

