States raise FY21 capex target despite fiscal crunch

MUMBAI : State governments have planned capital expenditure totalling ₹6.46 trillion for FY21, close to what they targeted for FY20, but the targets are likely to be missed just as in the previous years, worsened by falling tax revenues.

According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report titled State Finances: A Study of Budgets of 2020-21, states aim to reduce revenue expenses (such as salaries, pension, interest payments) and raise capital expenditure, mostly in social spending like education, water supply and sanitation, rural and urban development, while cutting back on energy and transport.

For example, states have budgeted ₹31,000 crore for energy this fiscal, 43% below the ₹54,000 crore spent last fiscal. Similarly, the budget for creating new transport infrastructure has remained flat year-on-year at ₹1.33 trillion.

“How states will continue financing capital expenditure is the major issue," Lekha Chakraborty, professor, National Institute of Public Finance and Policy said. “As long as we have a fiscal rule and our revenue is not buoyant, there will be some expenditure compression, unless there is an innovative new method of borrowing or financing the deficit introduced."

Typically, states do the heavy lifting of infra and capital spending in the country, spending twice as much as the Union government in a given year. For instance, as a share of India’s GDP, states’ combined capex was 2.9% in 2019-20, while the Centre’s was 1.6%. However, this fiscal, with lower GST revenues being transferred from the Centre to states and a surge in indebtedness because of the covid-19 pandemic, state finances are on shaky ground. Their consolidated gross fiscal deficit target for the fiscal is at 2.8% of GDP for FY21, but RBI has cautioned that a prolonged pandemic may alter budget estimates significantly.

Besides, states generally overestimate capex targets. In FY20, the target was ₹6.22 trillion while revised estimates this year show that only about ₹5.78 trillion was spent. In 2018-19, actual spending was only ₹4.87 trillion against an initial budget estimate of ₹5.75 trillion. Mint previously reported that due to covid-19, state government tenders for new projects have slowed with a major decline in sectors such as roads (down 60% year-on-year), power distribution (down 52%), water supply and irrigation (down 45-50%) and railways (down 31%).

