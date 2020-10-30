States raise FY21 capex target despite fiscal crunch

Typically, states do the heavy lifting of infra and capital spending in the country, spending twice as much as the Union government in a given year. For instance, as a share of India’s GDP, states’ combined capex was 2.9% in 2019-20, while the Centre’s was 1.6%. However, this fiscal, with lower GST revenues being transferred from the Centre to states and a surge in indebtedness because of the covid-19 pandemic, state finances are on shaky ground. Their consolidated gross fiscal deficit target for the fiscal is at 2.8% of GDP for FY21, but RBI has cautioned that a prolonged pandemic may alter budget estimates significantly.