States raise 12,500 crore through SDLs, 33% lower than initially indicated

Mumbai: Eight state governments on Tuesday raised ₹12,500 crore through state development loans (SDLs), 33% lower than the indicated ₹18,700 crore and 6.7% lower than the year-ago level of ₹13,400 crore, Icra Ltd said based on data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Initially, 16 state governments and one union territory (UT) had indicated that they would borrow ₹18,700 crore in Tuesday’s auction.

However, of these states, only Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu participated in the auction and borrowed ₹8,500 crore in SDLs. The balance ₹4,000 crore SDLs were raised by Haryana, Telangana and West Bengal, which had not initially indicated that they would participate in the auction.

“Tuesday’s SDL auction was the third consecutive weekly auction with lower-than-indicated issuance. This has followed from the release of the ₹75,000 crore goods and services tax compensation loan by the government to the state governments in a single instalment on 15 July, which seems to have eased the cashflow position of the states," the report said.

Cumulatively, 24 state governments and union territories have borrowed ₹2.06 trillion SDLs so far in FY22, nearly 18% and 10%, respectively, lower than the indicated and the year-ago level.

In Tuesday’s auction, ₹5,500 crore or around 44% of the total issuance was raised in longer tenors, Rs. 4,500 crore or 36% in the 10-year bucket and the remaining ₹2,500 crore in shorter tenors.

“The weighted average cut-off of the 10-year SDLs was stable at 6.98% on 3 August, in line with last week. The new 10-year government security closed at 6.2% on Tuesday, 2 basis points (bps) higher than last week. Accordingly, the spread between the 10-year weighted average SDL and the new G-sec yield declined mildly to 78 bps from 80 bps during the same period," Icra said.

