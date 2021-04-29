States say won’t be able to start vaccination for 18 yrs & above from May 1

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

State governments on Thursday said that they will not be able to start the third phase of covid-19 vaccination program starting May 1, covering all persons above 18 years of age. While private healthcare industry has already made it clear that there will be a delay in commencement of inoculations for the newest added category of beneficiaries at private vaccination centres, States expressed concerns over shortage of vaccines for the existing categories of beneficiaries showing inability to start the third phase.

State governments on Thursday said that they will not be able to start the third phase of covid-19 vaccination program starting May 1, covering all persons above 18 years of age. While private healthcare industry has already made it clear that there will be a delay in commencement of inoculations for the newest added category of beneficiaries at private vaccination centres, States expressed concerns over shortage of vaccines for the existing categories of beneficiaries showing inability to start the third phase.

The Tripura government said that the Vaccination for 18-45 to be delayed in the State and to be started not before 20th May. However, the ongoing vaccination programme for people above 45 years will continue uninterrupted, the state said.

Similarly, the Rajasthan Government has not received any confirmation or communication on the availability of vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII). The vaccination drive for those who are 18 years and above may get delayed in, the state government said. The Rajasthan Government has sought 3.75 crore vaccines in the first phase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the cases continue to rise, the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday also issued orders to procure 1.5 crore doses of vaccines through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC).

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021. Registration for the new eligible population groups has started from 28th April. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

The union health ministry on Thursday said that Government of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore vaccine doses (16,16,86,140) to States/UTs Free of Cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,10,77,933doses. “More than 1 crore covid-19 Vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. More than 20 Lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States/UTs within the next 3 days," the union health ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 63,309. It is followed by Karnataka with 39,047 while Kerala reported 35,013 new cases. India’s total Active Caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79% of the country's total Positive Cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

Eleven states cumulatively account for 78.26% of India’s total Active Cases. 3,645 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry data showed. Ten States account for 78.71% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,035). Delhi follows with 368 daily deaths, the government said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There has been a sudden jump in the number of cases in the past one month but recoveries are also increasing as the same speed and people are getting better. We need to work towards improving diagnosis and help as many people as possible using teleconsultations to provide right advise to the patients recovering at home and provide necessary medications for a speedy recovery," Harsh Vardhan said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus