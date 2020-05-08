Battles flared among states on how to deal with the migrant crisis. Those with large number of migrant workers sought to retain them to help restart factories, while source states of these workers demanded the Centre facilitate their return and offer a generous package to rehabilitate them.

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the worst affected by the reverse migration, have seen a steady return of workers, some of them walking hundreds of miles in the absence of transport options during the lockdown. The running of special trains since last week to help migrants return to their home states has only increased the flow.

Karnataka and Punjab, on the other hand, are facing an acute labour crunch as many workers in farms and factories have returned home and many more are planning to do so. The B.S. Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government went to the extent of cancelling special trains arranged to transport migrants, forcing the stranded migrants to stay back.

Businesses, especially small and medium-sized ones, in industrialized states are piling pressure on the government to stem the reverse migration as they fear that the evacuation of stranded migrant workers will intensify the manpower shortage and hamper their ability to restart factories.

The home states of these workers are also staring at a crisis. They fear that the return of the migrants, in the absence of adequate employment opportunities, will create rampant joblessness in rural areas and spread the pandemic in hitherto covid-free regions.

“It is a complex situation. Home states face the challenge of generating local employment, prospects of which are already dim in the current economic scenario. Another challenge for home states is classifying migrants based on their skills and creating jobs to suit them. This is not as linear a challenge as it seems," said Pushpendra, professor and chairperson of Centre for Development Practice and Research, a Patna-based centre of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

While employing unskilled returning migrants can be done to some extent under the government’s rural job guarantee programme, finding suitable employment for skilled workers is a bigger challenge. “The basic problem is that there is no record of the number of people who have left for other states or those who have come back," a cabinet minister in the Bihar government said on condition of anonymity.

Key opposition-ruled states, including Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra, have demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervene and allocate a special package or funds to deal with the fallout of the migrant crisis. The issue was discussed in a meeting with Modi last month.

“Whether the migrants stay back or return, their personal savings and cash reserve are either zero or at their lowest. The need of the hour is to have a specific financial package for migrant labourers as they are the worst hit, even more than small enterprises," a senior Congress leader from Chhattisgarh said, seeking anonymity.

States such as Uttar Pradesh are trying to find ways to generate employment. The scale of the challenge can be understood from the fact that UP alone estimates it will have to provide jobs to as many as 2 million, a senior state minister said seeking anonymity.

On Wednesday, the Centre sought to enlist the support of unions to help dissuade workers from returning. States such as Karnataka are trying to persuade them to stay back and help revive economic activity, particularly in the construction sector.

“The state has delayed their return by two days as it wanted to give them an option. Economic activity has started and will only increase by 30 May, we have assured that if they stay they will get employment and remuneration. We have also started enrolment of labourers; those who want to return can go. Trains will start functioning in the coming days," said a senior BJP leader in Bengaluru.

