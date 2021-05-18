States seeing fall in covid-19 infections need to be more vigilant: Modi

“Every district in the country is equally different and has its own unique challenges. Local containment zones, aggressive testing and correct and complete information to the people are the weapons against the virus," said the prime minister. “At this time, the number of corona infections are decreasing in some states as well as increasing in several other states. There is a need to be more vigilant in the face of decreasing infections. The fight is to save every single life and the focus should be in rural and inaccessible areas," said Modi requesting the officials to make the relief material easily accessible for the rural population.

