Ministers from state governments and Union territories on Friday pitched for greater financial support and flexibility, tax changes that will support local industries, and specific social sector and infrastructure projects at a pre-budget consultation with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

A key demand was to keep the state borrowing limit at 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for FY24 as well. In the FY23 budget, the Centre allowed states to have a fiscal deficit of 4% of GSDP, of which 0.5% is tied to power sector reforms.

Centre’s financial support to states for capital expenditure under a 50-year interest-free-loan facility was a key focus of the meeting, with several states urging the Centre to continue the facility next year as well and to scale up its size from ₹1 trillion that is offered this year.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said his state received ₹6,800 crore of financing under the scheme and that the state has given a proposal for an additional ₹2,900 crore of capex support, which he hoped would get cleared.

Tamil Nadu finance minister P. Thiaga Rajan told reporters after the meeting that most states have given detailed written representations and that one common theme expressed by states was that their fiscal autonomy was being constrained. He also sought an extension of GST compensation to states, which expired in June. Tamil Nadu also sought a higher borrowing limit as states with stronger economies are able to service their debt.

Bihar finance minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhury told reporters, “In centrally sponsored schemes, states also have to contribute, and thus, states’ own resources have to be spent as per centrally sponsored scheme’s requirements. If the Centre wants to help states, it should straight away go for fully centrally funded schemes," said Kumar. Choudhary sought an extension of the capex support programme of the Centre to FY24 as well.

Kerala finance minister K.N. Balagopal told the Centre that the tax share it gets from the Union government is decreasing continuously over the years because of the state’s advancements in social sector development. Devolution of Centre’s tax revenue to states is based on the formula recommended by finance commissions. Balagopal recommended a revision in how GST rate is structured. At present, the tax rate on goods and services entails two equal components Central GST and State GST.

“It is legitimate to argue for an enhancement in revenue sharing of GST from 50:50 to 60:40 between states and Centre," Balagopal said in his speech, quoting expert committee reports.

The participants gave suggestions to the Centre for inclusion in the budget, and the finance minister assured them that each proposal would be examined. The ministry did not explain the nature of the proposals. States also sought the subsuming of various cesses and surcharges levied by the Centre within taxes, which are shared with states.

Pre-budget discussions also offer an opportunity for states to flag their requirements for fiscal support and infrastructure and welfare projects that are relevant to their economies. At the meeting, Rajasthan sought an airport in Kota and the facilitation of water availability on every farm, while Himachal Pradesh sought better road, rail and air connectivity to promote tourism and a reduction in the GST rate applicable on the packaging of apples. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma told a television channel that he sought an increase in the overall fund allocation for schemes meant for northeastern states as well as an increase in special capital spending assistance.