States seek more fiscal support, autonomy in meet with finmin1 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 10:55 PM IST
A key demand was to keep the state borrowing limit at 4% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) for FY24 as well.
Ministers from state governments and Union territories on Friday pitched for greater financial support and flexibility, tax changes that will support local industries, and specific social sector and infrastructure projects at a pre-budget consultation with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.