States seek more fiscal support, autonomy in meet with finmin

Pre-budget discussions also offer an opportunity for states to flag their requirements for fiscal support and infrastructure and welfare projects that are relevant to their economies. At the meeting, Rajasthan sought an airport in Kota and the facilitation of water availability on every farm, while Himachal Pradesh sought better road, rail and air connectivity to promote tourism and a reduction in the GST rate applicable on the packaging of apples. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma told a television channel that he sought an increase in the overall fund allocation for schemes meant for northeastern states as well as an increase in special capital spending assistance.