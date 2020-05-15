More power to classify zones, exhaustive testing and restarting economic activity are the leitmotifs of the coronavirus lockdown playbook presented by state governments to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

With India’s economic activity coming to a standstill, states favour a calibrated opening of their economies—with safeguards, as migrant workers start coming home, carrying the risk of transmission.

In his fifth meeting with chief ministers on Monday regarding the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked states to present a blueprint for an exit strategy.

State governments across the political spectrum want to focus on both lives and livelihood when the country enters the fourth phase of the lockdown starting 18 May. Schools and academic institutions have already declared summer holidays.

In its report, which was sent to the Union government on Wednesday, the Uttar Pradesh government has demanded that the lockdown continue with greater economic activity allowed in rural areas, especially in agriculture and allied activities. The state has also said economic activity in covid-free green zones must be increased.

“The mood is to increase the length of the lockdown but with conditions. We have suggested that economic activity in rural areas should continue but there should be greater testing as many people are returning. Economic activity in green zones should start while some activities can also start in orange zones," said a cabinet minister in the UP government seeking anonymity.

UP’s position of intensifying testing finds support from Bihar. Senior cabinet ministers in the Nitish Kumar-led government believe economic activity in green zones and rural areas must be allowed to restart. “Bihar is not a manufacturing state and the focus is mainly on agriculture and allied activities. We want economic activities in rural areas to continue and similarly in allied sectors related to agriculture. Since the number of migrants coming back is large, there should be greater testing so that villages which have essentially been green zones do not have a large number of cases," said a Bihar cabinet minister who also did not want to be named.

A senior cabinet minister from Punjab said, requesting anonymity, “We are in favour of extension of lockdown. We are doing our bit for promoting more economic activity like extension of timings for shops by three more hours in evenings. Among some of the demands we are considering presenting includes need for more steps by Union government to encourage economic activity and giving us more powers to classify zones."

The minister gave the example of Patiala to illustrate the need for better classification of zones. There are several districts, which are in the red zone like Patiala, that are spread over 1,000km and putting blanket restrictions hurts most of the economic activity. “We are reiterating our request that such restrictions should be limited to containment zones, entire districts can’t be in red zone."

The demand has been gaining ground as state revenues have dried up and they have reached their borrowing limits.

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government has pitched for easing restrictions and opening markets on alternate days, along with public transport. The government held a survey where a majority of people said they wanted public transport, markets and parks to open but educational institutions, barber shop, hotels, cinema halls and gyms closed. A majority feel the lockdown should be extended but with further easing of curbs.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told the Centre that partial relaxations on public movement and public transport, including metro trains, can be allowed if everybody adheres to safety precautions. However, it has asked for international and inter-state traffic to be strictly regulated.

The biggest lesson for the southern state has been the damage posed by resuming international flights. Nearly 400,000 expats have registered to return, mostly from the Gulf, risking a third wave of infections in one of few states that had managed to flatten the curve. In four days from last week, since the Centre started running special repatriation flights, its active cases increased from 16 to 64.

The Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government is in favour of containment zones that are 1 sq. kilometre in area and deferred utility bill payments. In Telangana, the lockdown will be extended until 19 May.

Karnataka has proposed to resume gyms, restaurants with 30% occupancy, golf resorts and other facilities in addition to the relaxations already announced by the Centre. It is also in favour of opening up public transport including buses post 17 May outside of the containment zones.

Utpal Bhaskar and Pretika Khanna in New Delhi; Nidheesh M.K. in Ernakulam; Yunus Lasania in Hyderabad; and Sharan Poovanna in Bengaluru contributed to the story.

