States shall share responsibility for security in border areas: Amit Shah

States too share a responsibility along with the BSF for security in India’s border areas, said Home Minister Amit Shah at a meeting of Eastern Zone Council on 17 December.
In the 25th Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting, chaired by Shah, issues like illegal infiltration, trans-border smuggling and the vulnerable India-Bangladesh boundary were among subjects discussed.
Apart from this, talks on transportation facilities and water-sharing among the states were also held, that was attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her counterpart from Jharkhand Hemant Soren, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and Odisha minister Pradeep Amat.
In the light of the increase in the operational area of the border force earlier this year, the role of BSF was also discussed, to which Shah indicated that the state governments too have a role to play in border security.
Among other issues, resurgence of Maoist activities in Jharkhand-Odisha and Bengal was too part of discussion. It was decided that states and centre will pool real time information on Maoist activities in the red zone in order to coordinate steps to neutralize the movement, officials said.
West Bengal chief minister also highlighted that arms are being smuggled into Bengal from neighbouring states and coordinated steps are needed to check this menace.
However, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha's Naveen Patnai skipped Saturday's session. Soon after the meeting, Shah left for Shillong.
