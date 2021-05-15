States should report covid-19 cases transparently: PM Modi

NEW DELHI : States should report covid-19 case numbers transparently without feeling any pressure that high numbers woshow adversely on their efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Modi called for augmentation of healthcare resources in rural areas to focus on door-to-door testing and surveillance.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the covid-19 and vaccination related situation in the country.

“Localized containment strategies are the need of the hour, especially for states where test-positivity rate in districts is high. Testing needs to be scaled up further, with use of both RT-PCR and Rapid Tests, especially in areas with high test positivity rates," said the prime minister.

Modi emphasized on empowering ASHA (accredited social health activist) and anganwadi workers with all necessary tools. Modi added that guidelines for home isolation and treatment in rural areas should be made available in easy language along with illustrations.

The Prime Minister directed that a distribution plan for ensuring oxygen supply in rural areas should be worked out, including through provision of oxygen concentrators. The Prime Minister added that necessary training should be provided to health workers in the operation of such equipment, and power supply should be ensured for smooth operation of such medical devices.

The Prime Minister took serious note of some reports about ventilators lying unutilized in storage in some states and directed that an immediate audit of installation and operation of ventilators provided by the central government should be carried out.

“Refresher training for properly operating ventilators should be provided to healthcare workers if necessary," said Modi.

“India’s fight against covid has been guided throughout by scientists and subject experts and will continue being guided by them," he said.

Officials briefed the prime minister about the vaccination process and the state-wise coverage of the 45 and above population. The roadmap for future vaccine availability was also discussed. He directed officials to work closely with states to ramp up speed of vaccination.

Officials briefed the prime minister on the current covid-related situation in the country. Modi was informed that testing had gone up rapidly in the country, from around 5 million tests per week in early March to around 13 million tests per week now. They also informed the prime minister about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate. It was discussed that cases which had gone over 400,000 cases per day are now coming down as a result of the efforts by healthcare workers, state governments and the central government.

Officials gave a detailed presentation on the state- and district-level situation of covid testing, oxygen availability, healthcare infrastructure, and vaccination roadmap.

