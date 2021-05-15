States should report covid-19 cases transparently: PM Modi

Officials briefed the prime minister on the current covid-related situation in the country. Modi was informed that testing had gone up rapidly in the country, from around 5 million tests per week in early March to around 13 million tests per week now. They also informed the prime minister about the gradually decreasing test positivity rate and increasing recovery rate. It was discussed that cases which had gone over 400,000 cases per day are now coming down as a result of the efforts by healthcare workers, state governments and the central government.

