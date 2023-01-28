States spent 39% of budgeted capex in Apr-Nov as against 60% by Centre: Report2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 04:16 PM IST
- Five major states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu alone contribute to 47% of the total capex
New Delhi: The Centre has spent 60% of the budgeted capital expenditure in the first eight months of the current fiscal, while states are lagging with just 39% of the capex target achieved during the same period, according to a study by Bank of Baroda.
