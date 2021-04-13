NEWS DELHI : India reported a record 169,000 covid-19 infections on Monday, topping the daily counts of other nations and surpassing Brazil as the world’s second worst-affected country, prompting state governments to impose new curbs on social and economic activity.

India gained the grim distinction with a total tally of 13.60 million covid cases compared with Brazil’s 13.48 million, according to Johns Hopkins University’s live tracker. The US still occupies the top position, but daily infections in the country are sharply lower from the peak. The surge in new infections started in late March and has gathered pace since then as people neglected to take precautions in public. Religious festivals and political rallies in election-bound states have contributed to the increase in the covid caseload.

Public health experts are worried the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, where millions of Hindus have gathered to take a hold dip in the Ganges, may become a super-spreader event.

Meanwhile, Haryana became the sixth state to impose night curfews and other curbs on Monday after Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. The 9pm-5am curfew will be applicable immediately across the state, including Gurugram, and will be in force until further orders. Delhi, with over 6,175 containment zones has already imposed night restrictions. The national capital recorded over 11,491 cases on Monday. In Chhattisgarh, orders were issued last week to impose a lockdown in 17 districts. Now it will be mandatory for railway passengers to have a negative covid test within 72 hours before reaching Chhattisgarh.

In Rajasthan, Udaipur has emerged as the biggest hotspot, reporting 864 new infections in 24 hours. In the past five days, 72 people have died of covid-19 and chief minister Ashok Gehlot has warned of “strict" measures. On similar lines, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said a “corona curfew" will be implemented in cities.

Economists said curbs may cripple the country’s economy that was slowly recovering from the earlier setback. “The pandemic has spread wide. There can be micro lockdowns in severely affected pockets in a manner that does not severely affect the livelihoods," said Rijo M. John, adjunct professor, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Kochi.

The 10 districts with the highest number of active covid-19 cases are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar. With Maharashtra continuing to bear the brunt of the pandemic, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said strict curbs will be imposed in the state. Conditions are no different in Gujarat as the 1,200-bed Civil Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad is filled to capacity, the state government said. Meanwhile, across India, the inoculation drive is being marred by a shortage of doses. Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Kerala. The state has stock for the next three days only, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, adding the Centre has promised more than 1.5 million doses by Thursday.

