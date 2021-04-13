States step up local lockdowns in wake of spurt in covid cases

The 10 districts with the highest number of active covid-19 cases are Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Aurangabad, Nanded, Delhi and Ahmednagar. With Maharashtra continuing to bear the brunt of the pandemic, state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said strict curbs will be imposed in the state. Conditions are no different in Gujarat as the 1,200-bed Civil Covid Hospital in Ahmedabad is filled to capacity, the state government said. Meanwhile, across India, the inoculation drive is being marred by a shortage of doses. Covid-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate in Kerala. The state has stock for the next three days only, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, adding the Centre has promised more than 1.5 million doses by Thursday.

